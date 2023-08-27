Unifor presents RM200,000 to Sam San Kuet Bong Temple in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 27): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has given RM200,000 for the Sam San Kuet Bong Temple in Mile 7 here to carry out repair works of its roof and stage.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap presented the grant to the temple committee chairman Thian Ted Hin during a ceremony held at the temple yesterday.

It is understood that the Sam San Kuet Bong Temple went through rebuilding works way back in 1998.

After 25 years, the roof of the temple started leaking and the floor tiles of the compound were also damaged.

Because of this, the temple committee called for public donations last year to carry out repairs.

Under the leadership of Thian, the main roof of the temple was repaired, the retaining wall reinforced and painted, and the floor tiles of the compound replaced.

On top of that, the temple’s compound was also given a new landscape with trees planted for beautification purpose.

Despite all this, some parts of the roof and stage of the temple still need to be repaired and reconstructed.

Due to lack of funds, the temple committee has applied for assistance from Unifor with the letter of support from Yap.

Among those witnessing the handover were Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai, Temenggong Dato Tan Joo Phoi and former Batu Kawah assemblyman Datuk Alfred Yap.