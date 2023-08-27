Yap: Kota Sentosa areas enjoy better development under GPS

KUCHING (Aug 27): Areas in Kota Sentosa get to enjoy better development now that it is represented by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said its assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

He said villages under the constituency are now being allocated funds under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to build halls and other infrastructure development projects.

He pointed out that likewise for commercial areas such as Kota Sentosa Bazaar, funds are allocated for projects that can improve conditions and facilitate business.

“A YB (elected representative)’s main task is look for allocation to solve the people’s problem. Not to blame here and there, inflame issues but in the end the people get zero,” he said when speaking at the Kampung Stutong Multipurpose Hall launching and thanksgiving dinner last night.

Yap said Kampung Stutong is among villages in the constituency that received RTP funding to build public halls.

According to him, an extra allocation of RM700,000 will be included in next year’s RTP for road upgrading project within that area.

He also said the RM350 million Stampin Resettlement Area Flood Mitigation project, which was already approved by the Sarawak government, will commence once detailed feasibility and comprehensive study is completed.

As such, he called on the people there to continue to be united under the GPS government that is bringing Sarawak forward to achieve high income and highly developed status by 2030 and fighting back state’s rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Meanwhile, Stutong village chief Duris Likau said the RM80,000 RTP allocation from Yap has helped to realise the completion of the hall project.

She said the project commenced in January 2021 and it was completed two years later involving a total cost of RM172,500.

She revealed that funds were also received through contributions from state minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, former deputy chief minister the late Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and other individuals.

Also present at the event were Kuch­ing Division Iban Temenggong Nelson Kloni and other community leaders and village chiefs.