YKS, MoHE working hand-in-hand in looking after student welfare

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 27): Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Yusof Apdal recently spent time visiting a Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student, Dayangku Siti Mashitah Awangku Sulaiman, who is receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital here.

Dayangku Siti Mashitah has been hospitalised for the past two months and has lost both her arms and legs due to complications from appendicitis.

The second-year UMS International Relations student, when asked, expressed her enthusiasm and determination to continue her studies.

Thus, the Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) together with UMS will look at the best method to facilitate her affairs.

“The presence of the Ministry of Higher Education is a sign of support for students and their family members as well as the commitment of the ministry’s continued concern for the welfare and well-being of our students,” Yusof said.

He said this while distributing aid on behalf of Yayasan Kebajikan Siswa (YKS) to the student, which was received on her behalf by her family.

The deputy minister added that since 2021, YKS has been actively supporting and providing various types of assistance and donations to benefit needy students in both public and private institutions of higher learning.

According to him, YKS will also continue to actively ensure that the welfare of the students is well taken care of throughout their studies on campus.

During the same visit, assistance from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) was also presented by its chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim and chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid.

Also present was MoHE secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar; Deputy Vice Chancellor of UMS, Assoc Prof Dr Raman Noordin; and YKS Board of Trustees member Nur Zahiah Saideh.