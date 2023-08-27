Zahid: Transport Ministry to examine proposed automatic upgrade from class B2 to B licence for motorcyclists

PEKAN (Aug 27): The proposed automatic upgrading of the B2 class motorcycle driving license to B will be brought to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to be examined first, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He did not see any problem in implementing the proposal as motorcyclists with B2 licence already have experience riding the machine.

“I don’t think they need to go for another driving test because they are experienced riders and I also do not see the need to impose strict conditions.

“I will bring it to the Minister of Transport (Anthony Loke Siew Fook) first, I don’t think there’s going to be a problem because it is an administrative issue only,” he told reporters after flagging off 238 high-powered motorcycle riders from the Superbikers Association Malaysia (S.A.M) in the Merdeka Kembara 66 Convoy here, today.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and S.A.M president Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman.

Earlier, Abdul Halim submitted a proposal paper for an automatic upgrade from class B2 to B for motorcyclists who have not committed serious traffic offences within three years after obtaining the B2 licence.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) classified class B2 driving licence for motorcycles not exceeding 250 cc while class B involves motorcycles exceeding 500 cc.

The 1,366 kilometre-Kembara Merdeka 66 programme, covering Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Penang and the Klang Valley, starts today until August 31.

Kembara Merdera, the brainchild of Ahmad Zahid, is aimed at fuelling the patriotic spirit and fostering friendship between high-powered motorcycle owners, villagers and young motorcycle riders. – Bernama