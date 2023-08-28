Abd Karim: Ministry stands ready to aid ‘Kilat Boy’ and top athletes

KUCHING (Aug 28): The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development is ready to give their full support to Sarawakian boxer Daeloniel McDelon Bong who has qualified to compete in a professional tournament in Dubai this October.

Its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said it is the ministry’s objective to provide Sarawakian athletes with the support they need to progress and succeed in their respective sports.

“It has not been brought to my attention on Daeloniel’s intention to compete in a tournament in Dubai this October but if this event is one that is of prestige, we will definitely give our support and ask the association to send him there.

“This does not apply only to boxing but also athletes in other sports especially if the athlete is Sarawakian and has the potential to bring pride to Sarawak,” he told a press conference.

He was asked to comment on Daeloniel’s recent achievement at the Sarawak Open Boxing Championships in Sri Aman where he defeated Oky De Layoha Akbar from Indonesia after an intense eight-round fight in the featherweight category.

The Sri Aman native, who is affectionately known as ‘Kilat Boy’, had told reporters after the match that he planned to participate in the tournament in Dubai which awards ranking points but it also depended on whether he has sufficient fundings.

“Daelonial has always been our hope and I do hope that with his achievements will attract more of our younger generation to follow in his footsteps,” the minister remarked as he congratulated the boxer on his latest exploits.