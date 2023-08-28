Abg Jo: Agrotourism a niche and highly sought-after experience

KUCHING (Aug 28): Agrotourism is a niche and highly sought-after experience that can promote the land of the Hornbills to the world, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Sarawak, with its bountiful agricultural treasures, has the potential to cater tourists seeking authentic experiences, rich with culture and flavour, and are willing to pay for the value that they receive.

“By offering an unparalleled agrotourism experience, we can increase high-yield tourists who appreciate the real essence of our land, cuisine, and traditions. They will also tend to stay longer in Sarawak to have a more fulfilling experience,” he said when launching the Sarawak Agrotourism Conference and Expo (SAtCE) 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

His text of speech was delivered by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Abang Johari asserted that agrotourism is a means to uplift the state’s communities and facilitate rural development.

According to him, community-based tourism, an integral part of agrotourism, empowers local residents by directly engaging them in tourism activities.

He believed that this involvement brought not only economic benefits but also reinforced the values of preserving the state’s farming, ecological and cultural environments.

“Furthermore, agrotourism allows for the sustainable use of our land. Before we can identify an area as an agrotourism destination, commitment to farming must come first.

“By ensuring that the majority of income comes directly from farming revenue, we can then establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth before we expedite and promote tourism,” he said.

He added that agrotourism would give rise to hospitality ventures such as homestays, tourist guides, and downstream agricultural products.

“We are fostering an ecosystem of economic growth that benefits not only our visitors but also our local entrepreneurs and communities,” he said.

Abang Johari said while agrotourism may not be entirely new, its potential in this region remains at an infancy stage.

“Sarawak boasts existing farms, infrastructure, and facilities that can be strategically promoted to place our state at the forefront of agrotourism.

“By offering a distinct and unique tourism product, we elevate Sarawak’s recognition beyond the regular and common offerings in tourism promotions,” he added.

The Premier pointed out that Sarawak’s focus on sustainable forestry such as bamboo plantations, indigenous fruits, and herbs, will not only enrich agrotourism experiences but also contribute to environmental preservation.

“Let us also acknowledge the significant impact of agrotourism on reducing our carbon footprint. By practising sustainable farming, permaculture, and recycling farm waste, we embrace a greener, more environmentally conscious approach to tourism and agriculture.

“The benefits of agrotourism extend beyond economic gains. They encompass rural development, community participation, and job creation.

“This sector opens up employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, creating a new job market for our university graduates and school leavers,” Abang Johari said.

Meanwhile, Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom asserted that whatever efforts engaged in agriculture must be translated into dollar and sen.

Given this, he called on farmers in the state to change their perspectives and understand how modern farming is implemented so as to help them generate more income.

“We have 22 speakers to share their knowledge on how to modernise agriculture. This is the opportunity for us to share with those who adhere to the traditional way of farming, how to adopt smart and modern farming.

“We also want to entice the young ones in modern agriculture. Agrotourism should see private-public and community participation, we cannot have it without the community. Let this be the beginning of smart partnership to promote agrotourism,” he said.

Dr Rundi added that his ministry aspired to transform the life of those in rural areas by having a better life through modern farming.

“Let’s learn from outside and those who have experiences,” he said.

SAtCE 2023 has brought together 200 delegates and 20 exhibitors from across the region, signaling a promising new chapter in Sarawak’s journey towards agrotourism excellence.

Speakers from Australia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia will discuss key topics such as global trends and regional policies in agrotourism during the three-day conference.

SAtCE 2023 is organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd, supported by the Ministry of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development and Business Events Sarawak.