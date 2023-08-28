Agong to witness Pan Borneo Highway’s devt on ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ drive

KUCHING (Aug 28): Sarawakians will get to witness Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah drive along the Pan Borneo Highway while seeing its development in September, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts also revealed the King’s visit, together with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, is part of the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ programme.

“This visit by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is the first of its kind ever to be done in the country. The King will be in Sarawak for six days next month. It is His Majesty’s own initiative to get to know and meet all walks of life in Sarawak, taste Sarawakian cuisine and see the development of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“This programme, involving a journey of 2,154 kilometres will bring together local residents to get cordial with His Majesty through events organised by the state government at each stopover. They also wished to experience driving across the Pan Borneo Highway starting from Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano during their visit to Borneo,” he told a press conference announcing the King’s visit at his office here today.

Apart from that, he said the King’s visit will also open up opportunities for both Sabah and Sarawak to display their unique cultures and ethnicities to him.

Abdul Karim also revealed that officially, His Majesty’s entourage will arrive in Sarawak on Sept 7 from Sabah at the entrance of the Merapok Immigration, Customs and Quarantine complex before proceeding to the town itself and visiting the Lawas Waterfront.

The Agong will then continue his journey to Brunei Darussalam, where he will be there until Sept 9.

“On Sept 9, his convoy is expected to arrive in Miri to continue the tour. Then, he will travel through the cities on the main route of the highway involving Limbang, Bintulu, Sibu, Sri Aman and end in Kuching. The journey will end at Telok Melano Kilometre 0 on Sept 13,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the programme will include various events, programmes and tours designed around the theme ‘Journey of Culture and Nature’.

Among the locations that His Majesty will visit include Lawas Waterfront, Miri Handicraft Centre, Coco Cabana Miri, Kampung Pangkalan Lutong, Bungai Beach in Bekenu, Kampung Penan Muslim Batu 10, Raymond Plen longhouse, Sg Gelam, Sebauh, Yu Lung Tian En Si in Sibu, Kampung Bandung Sibu, Sibu Central Market, Sri Aman Division Mosque, Fort Alice in Sri Aman and Telok Melano Kilometre 0.

His Majesty and his delegation will also enjoy a variety of Sarawak’s unique local delicacies and food and, most importantly, have the opportunity to be friendly with the people of Sarawak in line with the main goal of the trip, which is to accompany and treat the people of Sarawak.

“In each location, the Sarawak government has prepared various interesting prgorammes – among them are activities with the people, handicraft exhibitions and demonstrations, cultural activities and cooking activities.

“It is our hope that Kembara Kenali Borneo will leave many sweet memories for Their Majesties, their children and the entire entourage from Istana Negara, especially after driving along the Pan Borneo Highway.”

Also present at the press conference was Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.