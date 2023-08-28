Boy in Kuching dies in afternoon fire, five houses razed

KUCHING (Aug 28): The body of a 6-year-old boy was found in one of the houses that were razed by fire at RPR Batu Kawa today afternoon.

It is believed that the boy was trapped on the second floor of the house during the fire.

The body was then handed over to the police for further investigation.

According to a spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, a call on the fire was received at 1.12pm, and a team from Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations was rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire had affected five houses. Two of the houses were completely destroyed, two were severely damaged while one was slightly damaged during the fire,” he said in a statement today.

At the time of writing, it was learnt that the Bomba teams were still conducting overhaul works.