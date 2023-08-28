Civil servant in Kuching jailed three years for setting mother’s belongings on fire

KUCHING (Aug 28): A civil servant was jailed for three years by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to setting his mother’s belongings on fire.

Magistrate Afidah Abdul Rahman, who meted out the sentence against Milan Andrian, 26, also ordered his jail sentence to take effect from the date of his arrest on July 21, 2023.

Milan was charged under Section 436 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term which may extend to 20 years of a fine.

Milan committed the offence at his mother’s house at Taman Desa Sejijak, Matang here around 1.05am on July 21, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a neighbour saw Milan standing near the window of his mother’s house while holding a burning piece of paper, as if intending to set the curtains on fire.

Upon seeing the situation, the neighbour immediately contacted Milan’s mother, who then lodged a police report about the incident.

After the police informed Milan’s mother that he had been arrested, she returned home and found that the fire had been put out by her neighbour.

An investigation found that Milan had set several items on fire such as books, curtains, and breaking three pieces of window glasses belonging to his mother, resulting in losses of about RM400.

It was understood that Milan was angry with his mother but the reason for his anger was unknown.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim, while Milan was unrepresented by legal counsel.