Don: Having too many subjects could heighten stress, burden on students

KUCHING (Aug 28): Having too many subjects or courses could heighten stress and burden on students, said Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

He said new subjects or courses might enable students to learn more knowledge but it also meant that the young ones would have to spend more time and energy on learning new know-how.

“This eventually would pressure the students. Stress is a dangerous issue for everyone including students. Uncontrolled stress could lead to serious problems especially health problem.

“Our students already have so many subjects and courses which they need to undertake, learn and pass. As such, it is very important for us to make sure our students in school and university are not over burdened with too many subjects and courses which could expose them to mental stress and depression,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in light of recent proposals from private individuals, politicians and civil society, wanting the government to introduce new subjects and courses for students, either at school or university.

Muzaffar observed that when issues arise, certain groups or individuals tended to suggest the government introduce new or standalone subject or course to address the issues.

For instance, he said when there was increasing bullying and gangsterism cases, some groups or individuals would propose for new or standalone subject or course to address the matter.

He opined that adults seemed to enjoy seeing students learn every issue which is happening in this world, hoping that the younger generation would not repeat the history.

Instead of introducing and forcing students to learn new subjects or courses to deal with various issues, the academician said all adults in the country should be forced to go back to school and learn because they were the cause of those arising issues.

“Proposing more new subjects or courses in our school or university to address all arising issues is not the best solution. If we keep asking the government to introduce more new subjects or courses to address every arising issue, then we will see an increasing level of stress not only among students themselves but also among teachers or lecturers who will be required to allocate more time and energy to teach these new subjects or courses,” he lamented.

Muzaffar said important elements could be included in the existing subjects or courses to enlighten students on addressing various issues.

He said such approach would be way better than coming up with new subjects or courses.

“There are many existing subjects and courses which are currently being offered in school and university where further improvement can be made,” he added.