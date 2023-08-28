Farley Sibu’s cat show receives encouraging response

SIBU (Aug 28): Cat lovers flocked to Farley Supermarket at Jalan Salim here yesterday for the ‘Cat Beauty Contest and Pet Show 2023’.

Organised by Farley Sibu, the event ran from 2pm to 5.45pm, highlighting quite a range of feline species, and at the same time, raising awareness of their healthcare issues and well-being.

For the pet show segment, it featured over 20 breeds across different species such as Maine Coon, Persian Exotic, Bengal and British Shorthair.

There were more than 100 cats on display, where visitors used the opportunity to take selfies and wefies with the animals.

Some cats were startled by the large crowd and became restless, as some visitors went over the boundary lines and got too close to the felines kept inside their cages.

During assessment, the judges used teaser toys to get the cats to play, so that their physiques could be examined more thoroughly.

One of the visitors, Maulia Matsum, in her 40s, registered her cat ‘Dafi’ for the ‘beauty contest’.

“I’m so excited to have Dafi joining this contest, eventhough he’s only a nine-month-old local breed.

“It’s his first time too,” she said.

The winner of the beauty contest was a British Short Hair named ‘Midnight’, belonging to Winnie Lee Sze Ping.

Second place went to Stephanie Wong’s Maine Coon named ‘Panther’, followed by a British Shorthair Munchkin White named ‘Siaw Bai’, belonging to Bryanna Lim.

Also present was Farley Group of Companies manager Eijing Lau.