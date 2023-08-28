Fire badly damages van parked in front of house in Sarikei

SARIKEI (Aug 28): A van that was parked in front of a house at Taman Susur Jambu here was badly damaged after it caught fire this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 4.55am, and a team of firefighters from the Sarikei fire station was mobilised to the scene.

“The fire had been put out by members of the public using water from a nearby house when the firefighters arrived at the scene.

“The firefighters only cut off the electricity supply from the battery and conducted monitoring at the scene,” it added.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The operation ended at 5.49am.