Govt ready to improve Islamic affairs management for benefit of all, says Anwar

SHAH ALAM (Aug 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Unity Government is prepared to strengthen the management of Islamic affairs in Malaysia to ensure it is inclusive for the benefit of both Muslims and non-Muslims.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he was grateful to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for chairing the 70th Meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) at Dewan Syarahan dan Muzakarah Islam Shah Alam of Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah here today.

Anwar, who is deputy chairman of the council, said the MKI meeting clearly conveyed the concern of His Royal Highness on Islamic affairs management in the country.

“The whole Unity Government machinery especially Islamic agencies and I are determined to ensure that Islamic affairs governance is properly implemented as desired by the Conference of Rulers.

“I am confident that with the consent and blessing of Your Royal Highnesses, efforts to strengthen Islamic affairs management institutions at the federal and state levels can be implemented in an integrated and effective manner,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to MKI members and representatives of states for attending the meeting. – Bernama