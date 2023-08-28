Halfway home for homeless people with mental illness to be opened in Kuching, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Aug 28): The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry will set up a halfway home for the homeless with mental illness, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Fatimah said the shelter will be built in Kuching and is expected to be ready by 2024.

“The site for the building has been identified and construction work will begin next year,” she said when met by reporters at Majma Mall, Jalan P. Ramlee, before heading a homeless survey operation last night.

Fatimah said a fund of RM750,000 has already been approved for the setting up of the home and its operation costs.

She said the ministry has yet to identify the management team to operate the shelter, but would prefer a non-profit organisation (NGO) with mental health expertise.

“This is important to ensure that the homeless and vulnerable people who are referred to Hospital Sentosa will continue to receive necessary care and support that they need for recovery.

“For example, homeless people who are rescued and are found to have mental illness, have to be admitted to Hospital Sentosa for a few days.

“So before being discharged, they will be placed at this house so that continuous treatment can be carried out. We recommend this halfway house will be operated by an NGO that consists of mental health experts,” she explained.

Fatimah also noted that despite the state having a few temporary homeless shelters, they are not equipped with proper care and support for those with mentally illness.

Citing the latest data from the ministry’s study into the cause of homelessness, she said 38 per cent was due to family problems, 33 per cent had mental health issues, 12 per cent had nowhere to stay, 10 per cent involved alcohol and substance addiction and the remaining percentage was due to the individuals losing their jobs.

Fatimah added that the study also found that homeless people with mental illness who have been rescued usually have a history of hospitalisation.

She said the homeless would usually be taken to the mental hospital for observation when the authorities find them sleeping on the streets and they will be discharged from the hospital once their condition is stabilised.

“But despite being discharged from the mental hospital, their condition continues to deteriorate due to lack of proper care and medical support during their recovery period.

“They often face relapse because they are not able to take care of themselves. They sometimes forget to take their medication. And our temporary shelters here are not equipped with specialised care for mentally-ill people.”

Fatimah said placing the homeless in the welfare institutions such as Desa Bina Diri (DBD) in Samarahan and Anjung Singgah in Satok was a challenge, as there are those who want to continue to move freely, experience mental health problems, have infectious and chronic diseases, abuse drugs and substances and have been disowned by their families.

“Based on the statistics on the Prevalence and Mapping of Permanent Homelessness by Sarawak Social Development Council (MPS), a total of 91 homeless had been profiled in Sarawak from January to July this year, with 31 of them identified as permanently homeless.

“The remaining number are those who undergo rehabilitation programmes at the temporary transit centre in Sibu (TTG Sibu) where social, work and living skills are taught to them to prepare them to live independently.”

Kuching has the highest prevalence of homelessness with 32 people, followed by Sibu (17), Bintulu (13) and Miri (nine),

Fatimah said a total of 97 homeless people have stayed at TTG Sibu from January until Aug 24, this year and 83 of them had already left the centre.

Describing TTG Sibu as a success story, she said the centre has helped homeless people to find employment and a place to stay, adding that those who are assessed to have a high potential for reintegration are placed on employment schemes and house rental schemes.

Fatimah said more effort was needed to ensure that homeless people are getting the support that they need.

She thus called for a more integrated collaboration from the public, private, non-governmental agencies, local communities and individuals or philanthropists with the state government to deal with the issue.

“Social issues such as homelessness are complex problems and cannot be dealt with in silos.

“Focusing on the homelessness issue can improve the well-being of the community in an inclusive manner in addition to addressing the impact on public health, public safety, urban cleanliness and tourism in our major cities in Sarawak.”