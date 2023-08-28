Lau expresses appreciation for S’wak govt’s tremendous support towards Chinese education in state

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 28): Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming has expressed his appreciation for the Sarawak government’s tremendous support towards Chinese education in Sarawak.

According to the Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Board of Management (Sha Dong Zong) chairman, Chinese education has benefited from the moves taken by the state government which have propelled the development of Chinese education in Sarawak.

He pointed out that the moves included recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), the acceptance of UEC holders for civil service jobs and scholarships, as well as an annual allocation of RM10 million to support the operation of the independent Chinese secondary schools in Sarawak.

“The moves have to a great extent propelled the development of independent Chinese secondary schools as well as Chinese education in Sarawak over the last nine years or so,” he said in his speech at the 10th Malaysia Independent Chinese Secondary Schools Ball Games Championship 2023 opening ceremony held at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas)’s Detar Putra here last night.

During the event, he also extended his special gratitude for the Sarawak government’s generous sponsor of RM200,000 to help organise the championship in Sarawak.

Lau said state government’s generous sponsor is not only a sign of support towards sports education, but also the recognition of the contribution of Chinese education.

“It also shows that the shared-role the government sees the independent Chinese secondary schools play towards the development of our youth and the progress of our nation,” he added.

He said Sarawakians are indeed privileged as Sarawak’s leaders are always speaking out and holding a firm stance on racial and religious tolerance, while upholding the pledges to safeguard the harmony and unity of the multi-racial society in Sarawak.

That is why Sarawak has become an example of racial and religious harmony and is envied by fellow Malaysians in other parts of the country, he added.

Meanwhile, Lau congratulated the championship’s organising committee headed by Dato Richard Wee, who worked round the clock to make the championship successful.

“It is indeed a significant milestone for Sarawak as we host this championship for the first time,” said Lau.

He said the organising committee has indeed taken on the responsibility to provide the best sporting experience for the participants and spectators, especially in the post-pandemic context.

“Our heartiest appreciation also goes to all who have contributed one way or another to make this championship successful.

“This being the 10th triennial championship speaks for the commitment that all of us hold for the sports development of independent Chinese secondary schools.

“It is the strong commitment to sports, and to the development of our youth, brings all of us here.

“We all know that sports play an important role in all round education. However, there are inevitably difficult issues and challenges when it comes to promoting sports in schools,” he said, adding that while the challenges are great, so is the commitment to find solutions.

According to Lau, the organisers of the championship are fortunate to receive strong support and generous sponsorship from both the Sarawak government and corporate sector for this championship.

“It is our utmost goal is to ensure that every player is able to showcase their best abilities and skills in the ball games in a fair and just competitive environment these five days,” he said.

A total of 43 schools have registered for this championship, involving nearly 1,700 participants.

Promoted by United Chinese School Committees’ Association Of Malaysia (Dong Zong), the championship is hosted by the Sarawak United Association of Chinese School (Sarawak Dong Zong), and the Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Management Board.

Schools such as the Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, No. 3, and No. 4 on the other hand are joint organisers of the championship.

Also present during the opening ceremony were Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who officiated the ceremony, Wee, Malaysian Chinese School Association chairman Tan Tai Kim, Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and other officials.