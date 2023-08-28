Local creative industry players encouraged to apply for arts, culture facilitation fund

MIRI (Aug 28): Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is calling upon the local creative industry players to apply for the Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund.

According to him, application is still open for this fund, which is meant to support the local heritage, arts and culture sector.

“The 15th Asian Chinese Writers’ Representatives Conference is, in fact, supported by this fund,” said Abdul Karim in his speech for the official opening for two-day conference here, yesterday.

His text-of-speech was read out by Deputy Minister I Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The biennial Asian Writers’ Conference here, which concludes today, is the second edition, with the first event held in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

It was supposed to be held in Brunei in 2015, but due to some unforeseen circumstances, it got postponed.

“After an eight-year hiatus, to see the success of this conference in Miri is truly remarkable,” said Abdul Karim.

Malaysia has sent 39 representatives to the conference, joining 41 other participants from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, China and New Zealand.