Man in Kuching jailed eight months for possessing meth

KUCHING (Aug 28): A 34-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing 0.05 grammes of methamphetamine.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Tan Hai Fatt who was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a staircase of a flat in Jalan Ban Hock here around 1.45am on June 6, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a team of police arrested Tan, who was sitting on the staircase after he was suspected of being involved in drug-related activities.

Police who conducted an inspection on Tan found a straw containing crystallised substance suspected to be methamphetamine under his buttocks.

A chemist report dated July 24, 2023, later confirmed that the crystallised substance in the straw was methamphetamine weighing 0.05 grammes.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Tan was unrepresented by legal counsel.