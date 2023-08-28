MMEA Miri detains vessel suspected of transporting subsidised fuel

MIRI (Aug 28): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a vessel and five Indonesian men on board, at 17.5 nautical miles west of Tanjung Lobang on Saturday evening.

MMEA Miri director Capt Mohd Shafie Paing said the boat was intercepted during a routine patrol in Miri waters.

“During inspection, we found that the vessel was operated by five crew members, including the skipper, all of whom had no identification documents on them.

“All are Indonesian citizens, aged between 23 and 34 years old.

“We also suspected that the vessel was transporting subsidised fuel, with the crew not having any documents to validate the cargo.

“Transporting subsidised fuel with any authorised papers is an offence under the Supply Control Act 1961,” said Mohd Shafie, adding that there could be another offence committed, namely under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952/60, pertaining to expired licence and failure to present any valid identification documents.

The vessel and all five foreigners were later taken to the Detention Centre Jetty at Pulau Melayu.

Mohd Shafie said MMEA would continue to enforce the law and would never compromise with those found to be violating the law.

Any complaints and emergencies at sea can be reported directly to the Malaysian Emergency Response Service (MERS) 999, or the Miri Maritime Zone Operations Center via 085-418 204, Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre via 082-432 544 / 082-432 016, open 24 hours.