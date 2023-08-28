‘Oyen’ the cat rescued from Elmina plane crash site dies

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 28): A cat named Oyen Elmina, which survived the Elmina plane crash was reported to have died yesterday.

The matter was confirmed by Zul Erwan Veterinary Clinic owner, Dr Zul Erwan Azmi via a Facebook posting last night.

“Oyen was found positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), which has affected the cat’s immune system,” he wrote in the Facebook posting.

Dr Zul added that the complication of wounds on Oyen’s spine caused the bacterial infection to spread faster.

“Oyen’s condition started to weaken and could not survive despite given the best treatment,” said Dr Zul.

He also thanked the public for their prayers for Oyen’s wellbeing.

Authorities found Oyen near the plane crash site and provided the animal with first aid before sending it to Dr Zul’s clinic for further treatment.

The stray, an orange male cat was reported to have suffered a 15cm gash from the top to the bottom of the ribs, believed to have either been caused by debris from the crash or when the animal was spooked and tried to run away during the incident.

A total of 10 individuals were killed in the crash on August 17 in Shah Alam, including Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who was also the chairman of the Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee. – Malay Mail