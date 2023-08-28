Paris Hilton coming to Malaysia this September to launch her new fragrance line at Sogo KL

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 28): Businesswoman and heiress Paris Hilton will be making an appearance at local shopping complex, Sogo, along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman this September.

This rare occasion is in conjunction with the launching of her new fragrance line called Ruby Rush in Malaysia.

According to the product description on Paris Hilton’s official site, the Ruby Rush fragrance is a combination of juicy cherry, red dahlia and sandalwood.

The announcement was made yesterday by Hilton herself via social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Hey Malaysia! Can’t wait to see you September 11 at KL Sogo on September 13 for my Paris Hilton Fragrances launch at 4pm!” she wrote in her tweet.

Sogo KL has confirmed with Malay Mail that Hilton will be making an appearance at the shopping complex this September 13 for the launch.

Hilton also posted on Facebook that she will be in Thailand on September 11 for a similar same fragrance launch.

Hilton’s tweet has garnered over 600 likes on X and has been reposted 300 times with local users surprised by the announcement — more accurately, by the venue itself.

“Just like that, Paris Hilton is coming to Sogo! That’s hot,” tweeted user keemazni.

“I never would have thought that Paris Hilton would come to Sogo,” user malayrhapsody tweeted.

“Not Paris Hilton asking to meet up at Sogo, oh my god that’s hot,” tweeted user _aidaans. — Malay Mail