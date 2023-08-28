PM to launch Penampang Development Plan

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 28): The Penampang Development Plan will be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on November 18 this year, said Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Ewon Benedick.

According to Ewon, the launch will be in conjunction with the opening of the National Hawkers and Small Traders Day (HPPK) celebration which will be held in Penampang.

“As the Penampang MP, I used the assemblyman allocation to finance the study and preparation of the Penampang Development Plan report which is prepared by the Sabah Institute of Development Studies (IDS). This study is currently ongoing.

“I also request IDS to involve non-governmental bodies including the Penampang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI) to obtain additional inputs related to development issues and proposals in Penampang.

“As the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, I have requested that this year’s HPPK celebration be held in Penampang. In fact, the Prime Minister has agreed and confirmed his presence to inaugurate this celebration.

“Thus, in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s presence, he will also launch the Penampang Development Plan, in which the plan can be used as an input to the government’s development plans, including the preparation of our annual budget.

“With the launch of this plan by the Prime Minister, I see no reason why the relevant ministries cannot help make this plan a success,” he said when officiating the swearing-in of PCCCI president, deputy president and supreme council at Hakka Hall here on Sunday.

Regarding the ceremony, Ewon appreciated the contribution and role of PCCCI in the economic development of Penampang and hoped that the new leadership led by its new president Victor Kou would continue to be part of the development in the district.

“All ethnic groups in this country have rights and roles. Therefore, I hope that PCCCI will continue to play a role in the development of entrepreneurship and the country’s economy, especially in the Penampang district, including the development of the established cooperative movement.

“I will support the good efforts carried out by all parties including PCCCI who will develop a digital-based entrepreneurship center in their office in accordance with my aspirations for Penampang. I will be part of this implementation including channeling appropriate allocations next year,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe, Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang, Sabah United Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt, SME Corp chairman Tan Sri Bernard Dompok and Penampang District Officer Francis Chong.