Rahmat stepping down as Suhakam chairman on Merdeka Day

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 28): Datuk Rahmat Mohamad will resign as the chairman of the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) effective Thursday, according to the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department.

It said an interim chairman will be selected by the government until a replacement for Rahmat is appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Rahmat, a former Universiti Teknologi Mara deputy vice-chancellor and Faculty of Law dean, became Suhakam’s chairman in July last year.

“Rahmat, who was appointed as chairman for the 2022-2025 session, has implemented various initiatives in Suhakam’s previous work including the success of the debate session on Suhakam’s annual report and financial statement for the year 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat on June 12 to 14,” BHEUU said in a statement today.

“He is now the Asian International Arbitration Center Advisory Board chairman for the 2023-2025 session through an appointment made by the law and institutional reform minister in the Prime Minister’s Department on August 23.

“This appointment coincides with his background in the field of International Law as well as his experience as the fifth Secretary General of the Asian African Legal Consultative Organisation.”

In April, a staff member had reportedly lodged an official internal complaint against Rahmat, alleging that he had abused his powers.

Rahmat sued over the allegations, but withdrew his lawsuit after human rights watchdog Suara Rakyat Malaysia accused him of retaliating against a whistleblower.

In June, Suhakam said the allegations of abuse of power made against Rahmat would be referred to the legal affairs division of the Prime Minister’s Department.