Rentap: Sri Aman ‘ready’ to stage boxing in 2024 Sukma

KUCHING (Aug 28): Bandar Sri Aman stands ready to host the boxing event at the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) Sarawak next year.

This is the verdict of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu following the successful conclusion of the Sarawak Open Boxing Championships 2023 which ended at the Simanggang Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

He said his ministry, through the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), will make improvements to ensure the success of the Sukma XXI boxing event.

“This (Simanggang Indoor Stadium) will be our venue for Sukma next year.

“The most important thing I see in terms of preparation, we are ready,” he told reporters after closing the tournament.

The Layar state assemblyman was also pleased to note that the tournament received a very encouraging response as many Sri Aman folks filled the stadium to watch the matches since it started on Aug 20.

Rentap also warned the athletes, especially those who have been selected to represent Sarawak, to be wary of prohibited substances in their intake.

The SSC, he stressed, will always organise anti-doping seminars for coaches and athletes.

“According to the rules of WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency), what goes into the stomach is the responsibility of the athlete, and there is no excuse.

“Because there are some sports events such as weightlifting, we will hold an anti-doping tests and they must pass the test before they can participate in the competition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (SABA) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo is confident that Sarawak’s target for boxing at Sukma XXI can be realised by Bumi Kenyalang boxers.

This was based on the encouraging results of local boxers at the tournament. There are currently 16 boxers in the state shadow squad of 12 males and four females.

The highlight of the championships was the professional bout between Sri Aman native Daeloniel McDelon or “Kilat Boy” and Indonesia’s Oky De Layoha Akbar on the final day. Daeloniel won on points after an intense eight-round fight.

Spectators were also treated to another pro match in which WBA champion and ABF belt holder Toshihiko Era retained his title after knocking out Frengky Rohi of Indonesia in the first round.

Also present on the final day of action were MYSED permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick, SSC CEO Awangku Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan and Youth and Sports Department Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau.