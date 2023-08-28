RM100,00 purse for 8th Kuching Marathon on Oct 1

KUCHING (Aug 28): Kuching Marathon 2023 (KM 2023) is back for its eighth series with 11,000 runners from all over the world expected to race on Oct 1. RM100,000 in prize money are up for grabs as winners of the 42km men’s and women’s races will pocket RM9,000 each.

Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah revealed that over 8,600 have already registered and organisers are confident the target number of participants can be achieved by the end Sept.

KM 2023 will also feature the Half Marathon (21km), 10km and 5km runs apart from the two main 42km races.

“It will take runners through an illuminating run through Kuching city’s rich cultural and colonial history expressed in its unique architectural buildings and landmarks couched in natural surroundings,” the minister told a press conference here today.

Flag off will commence from 1am onwards at Padang Merdeka starting with the full marathon followed by the half marathon at 4am, 10km run at 5.30am and 5km run at 6.30am.

Marathoners who complete their respective events will also receive a finisher medal and finisher t-shirt.

This year’s set-up will include Muslim prayer facilities with 18 mosques or suraus ready to accommodate Muslim participants.

“This is based on the requests we received from participants in past Kuching Marathons including those who came from Brunei,” the minister added.

In anticipation of the number of participants flying in to Kuching for KM 2023, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will be giving a special 15 per cent discount on airfares from Sept 10 to 30.

“The airfares will be applicable to the travel period from Sept 25 to Oct 8 on Malaysia Airlines domestic flights as well as Singapore to Kuching, and for Firefly flights from Kuching to Miri, Penang to Kuching and Bintulu to Kuching,” said Abdul Karim who is also Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister.

Registration for KM 2023 is now open.

Participants can collect their Race Pack at Majma Mall either on Sept 28 and 29 from 10am to 7pm or on Sept 30 (10am to 5pm).

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan and KM 2023 race director Liew Tang Chieh.