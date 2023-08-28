Serian’s Bung Sadung to be refined as eco-tourism product under GKCDA

SERIAN (Aug 28): The Bung Sadung area in Serian would be developed as an eco-tourism product under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Coordination Agency (GKCDA), said its chairman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah, who is Sarawak’s Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister, regarded Bung Sadung as having the potential to attract tourists who want to enjoy nature while hiking up the mountain.

“The aspect of ecotourism in Bung Sadung needs to be developed to attract more tourists and increase local economic activity,” he said at the prize-giving ceremony of the Bung Sadung Climbathon Trail Challenge 2023 at Kampung Bunga Serian here yesterday.

A total of 375 participants took part in the competition, an increase compared to last year’s event which recorded 297 participants.

At the same function, Sagah who is Tarat assemblyman, also handed over a grant of RM200,000 from the Unit for Other Religious (Unifor) to St. Barnabas Kampung Baru Mawang.

He also inaugurated several completed Rural Transformation Program (RTP) projects at Kampung Bunga.

Also present were Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, Deputy Resident of Serian Division Abdul Khalid Manap, Serian District Council Chairman Lim Hock Meng and political secretary to Sarawak Premier Damen Rejek.