Shell delivers first gas from Timi platform offshore Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 28): Sarawak Shell Bhd (Sarawak Shell), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has announced that gas production has started at its Timi platform offshore Sarawak under the SK318 production sharing contract (PSC).

Timi features Shell’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid power system. This unmanned platform is also more cost efficient, as a result of it being around 60 per cent lighter in weight, than a conventional tender-assisted drilling wellhead platform that relies on oil and gas for power.

“Timi demonstrates we are delivering more value with less emissions,” said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director. “Bringing the project online is also an example of our focus on performance, discipline, and simplification.

“It shows our ability to innovate and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable projects that support a balanced energy transition for Malaysia.”

Timi is designed to produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of gas at peak production and will evacuate its gas through a new 80 kilometres (km) pipeline to the F23 production hub. The project supports the future growth in the central Luconia area, off the coast of Sarawak.

In a media interview last week, Yujnovich told The Borneo Post that Shell will continue to be very active in its exploration across the Malaysian waterfronts.

“We are quite priviledge in Malaysia, where it’s sort of reflected in many respectives, the strengths of our competitiveness and our global gas and upstream business,” she said during an online interview.

“We have our deepwater opportunities in Sabah, our gas opportunities in Sarawak, and of course our very long deep presence in Malaysia. We also cover the spectrum from our conventional oil and gas to deepwater, to gas-to-liquids in our SMDS plant in Bintulu, and exploration activities.

“We continue to be very active in our exploration across the Malaysian waterfronts – from the deepwaters in Sabah but also in further developments in the PSCs (production sharing contracts) adjacent to some of the infrastructure we have in Sarawak.”

Yujnovich noted that it is usually difficult to predict exploration results, but Shell has a lot of activities underway in exploration and it continues to want to participate in upcoming bid rounds.

“I think that will help us to ensure that the funnel of opportunities that are available continues to remain positive in Malaysia,” she affirmed.

“We have a lot of capital that is currently being invested in Malaysia — for Timi, Rosemarie-Marjoram, we’re also partners in our Jerun (conventional gas development), so we are currently investing quite a considerable amount of our global capital into Malaysia.”