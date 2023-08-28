Siol mountain bike track stays despite gazetting plan, assures minister

KUCHING (Aug 28): The present venue of the Siol International Mountain Bike (MTB) Challenge would remain unchanged despite a gazetting plan set for the area, said Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to him, this challenge, which is now in its 20th series, has become ‘a staple event’ that the local mountain-biking community is always looking forward to.

In this regard, he assured the supporters of the event that the venue would still be at the Siol MTB Track, regardless of the gazetting plan for Bukit Siol.

“We believe that the mountain biking challenge can coexist harmoniously with the natural environment, even if Bukit Siol were to be gazetted as a nature park or national park.

“I do not see any need for the venue to be changed,” he told reporters when met after performing the closing ceremony for the international event at the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) MTB Track in Petra Jaya near here yesterday.

Adding on, Abdul Karim believed that mountain biking would not disturb the local ecology; thus, the preservation of the venue at the existing location would not only honour the annual event, but also contribute to the conservation efforts.

“Mountain-biking is an activity that allows us to appreciate the wilderness, while minimising our impact.

“We don’t cut down trees; we embrace the terrain,” he pointed out.

On the 20th edition of the Siol International Mountain Bike Challenge, Abdul Karim described the organisation of the annual event as ‘a resounding success’.

This year, it gathered nearly 200 skilled cyclists from Sarawak and other parts of Malaysia, as well as from the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.

“We are thrilled to see the event reach its 20th milestone, and witness the growing passion for mountain biking across borders.

“The support from all the participating countries has been remarkable,” added Abdul Karim.