Staff compete in ping pong as part of KTS carnival

SIBU (Aug 28): A total of 32 staff members from different companies under the KTS group participated in the competition organised by Kelab KTS Sibu. The players were divided into four teams, namely black, red, yellow and blue.

Yesterday, the yellow team emerged champion in the table tennis competition of the KTS Sport Carnival 2023. Finishing second to fourth were blue, red and black teams respectively.

It was officiated by Kelab KTS Sibu president Kevin Lau and took place from 9am until noon at Sibu Table Tennis Association stadium. A badminton competition was held earlier. Upcoming events will be a fishing competition, joggerton, cooking competition and a telematch which will conclude the carnival in October.

Lau expressed satisfaction with the new format to organise the participants.

“Previously, we always went by companies (under KTS group) … But this time, we had decided to group them by colour. So, each group is a mix (of staff from various) subsidiary companies. In this way, we want to remove the barrier between inter-companies; we want to get them to know different people within the group, and try to get them to also build up team work through this sport carnival,” he explained.

He also urged participants to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship through the multi-sports carnival.

“If they win, they win as a team. And even if they don’t win, they have built rapport and support among themselves. We hope that they create a sense of belonging within their group especially between different associate companies. And there is a closer relationship amongst colleagues of different associate companies,” he stressed.

Organising chairman Christopher Ting was also present at yesterday’s event.