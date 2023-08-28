Stampin MP stresses key values of Tang Soo Do to athletes

KUCHING Aug 28): Tang Soo Do exponents are urged to constantly uphold key values of self control and self discipline when they become more skilled in the martial art.

The reminder came from Member of Parliament for Stampin Chong Chieng Jen at the opening of the 4th Samarahan Open Tang Soo Do Championships at SJK Chung Hua Batu 4 1/2 on Saturday.

“Martial arts is not only a very good form of exercise but it also gives you confidence in self-defence.

“But great powers also comes with great responsibility and as you become stronger and more skilled in Tang Soo Do, you have greater responsibility,” said Chong who is also Padungan state assemblyman.

“Do not harm people and don’t engage in bullying activities or abuse your power. Instead, you should protect the weaker ones,” he told the 147 participants from nine teams representing schools, clubs and association from Kuching and Samarahan.

Sibu was also represented by five exponents.

“Today, l see many eager faces full of confidence. Like all competitions, some will win medals and some lose.

“Don’t be disappointed if you lose but be grateful and if you win it is good but most importantly is the participation and the new friendship gained while through the competition you can horn your skills and get adapted to more complex situations,” added Chong.

Also present were Youth and Sports Department Sarawak assistant officer Idayu Hasli, Persatuan Tang Soo Do Samarahan president Master Roger Sim Soon Lee, organising chairman Robin Tsen, treasurer Master Kiu Chiong Inn and association advisor cum event co-sponsor Master Peter Wong.