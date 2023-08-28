Tabuan Park folks upset over extra charges for issuance of land titles

KUCHING (Aug 28): A group of residents from Tabuan Park at Muara Tebas here claimed to have been charged with additional payments over the issuance of their land titles.

The residents, who have been staying at the neighbourhood without land titles for the past decades, said a new developer had taken over the housing project before the Covid-19 pandemic to complete a few of the unfinished units.

They were then informed by the lawyers of the new developer, that they had to pay an additional RM8,000 for the terraced units and RM10,500 for the semi-detached units, to facilitate the issuance of the land titles to them.

“It was clearly stated in our sales and purchase agreement that we’d only have to pay the stamp duty and legal fees for the land titles to be issued.

“No other charges,” said a resident during a press conference held at a shoplot near to the neighbourhood yesterday.

The residents said the justifications given for the additional payments were for the repainting of the shoplots in the area; to clear and clean up some of the abandoned housing units; to carry out repair and renovation works on some of the units; and to put in place some community supervision to enhance security of the neighbourhood.

Aside from calling the justifications as ‘unreasonable’, the residents said the security booth put up by the developer at the neighbourhood was not manned all of the time.

The residents added that they had been trying to resolve the issue with the developer by communicating with their lawyers for the past three years, but a solution was still nowhere in sight.

They were also made to understand that the payment would be increased to RM500 every six months, should the residents fail to settle the additional payments.

Some of the residents who settled the additional payments were granted the land titles, the residents claimed.

Moreover, the group of affected residents had previously met with Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni in 2020, to seek assistance in coming out with an amicable solution to their issue, but they lamented that the problem remained unresolved until today.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau chief Milton Foo, who was present at the press conference, said he would do his best in helping to resolve this matter and seek for a win-win solution for both the residents and the developer.

“I fully understand their (residents) feelings. Despite having fully paid the purchase price as stated in the sales and purchase agreement signed with the previous developer, the new developer is now demanding for additional payment of between RM8,000 and RM10,500,” said Foo, pointing out that there are about 200 housing units in the neighbourhood.

Foo said Deputy Premier and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had been made aware of the issue.

“I was instructed by him (Dr Sim) to help the residents overcome the problem,” said the SUPP public complaints bureau chief, reiterating that he would do his best in looking after the interest of the affected home buyers, as well as arranging for a meeting between the residents and the new developer.