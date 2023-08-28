Teach students about importance of democratic governance, Asfia urges S’wak educators

KUCHING (Aug 28): Acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar today urged teachers to teach the importance of democratic governance to their students to educate them on democracy.

He said the Malaysian democratic system, inherited from the British and based on the Westminster system, has been serving the country and Sarawak well over the years.

“It is crucial for you as teachers to teach your students the importance of the democratic process as it will help them to understand the kind of political system we have been practising in the country for the past 60 years,” he said in his speech to teachers and pupils of SK Udin, Sarikei at the Astana here today.

Asfia, who is also Speaker of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN), stressed that the DUN is the highest legislature in the state, and that the Speaker plays a crucial role in managing the meeting of its elected members.

“In Sarawak, the Governor (Head of State) is the head of the DUN. He is the ‘head’, so to speak, and the Speaker is like the chairman of the meeting,” he disclosed.

As such, he explained it is in Sarawak’s Ordinance that in the absence of the Governor, the Speaker will assume his duty – such as the current situation whereby he as the Speaker assumed the role of acting Head of State, as Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is currently recuperating overseas.

Asfia also hoped teachers will teach their pupils the importance of Sarawak’s history, including before the Brooke administration.

“It is very sad the school curriculum only focuses on Sarawak’s history dating back to the Brooke era but it doesn’t mention about Sarawak’s history before that,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Astana Negeri Sarawak’s senior administrative officer Riziandy Nawawi in his welcoming speech thanked SK Udin teachers for their efforts visiting the Astana to provide learning exposure to their pupils during the current school holidays.

SK Udin headmaster Leonard Lee Ambrose Lawrence led nine teachers and 23 pupils in the visit.

Aside from the Astana, they also visited the DUN complex, Borneo Cultures Museum, Petro-Sains at Dewan Suarah Kuching, the Sarawak Cultural Village and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC).

They will return home tomorrow.