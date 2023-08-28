TikTok viral sensation: Brothers create KLCC sculpture using recycled bottles

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 28): From winning fourth place in kindergarten for a sculpture of KLCC using straws, Ahmad Afiq Mohd Zailani’s latest work has gone viral on TikTok.

And it’s not even completed yet.

Known as “Afiqxcasting” on the immensely popular short form video posting service, his six-foot tall KLCC sculpture — expected to be finished today — is made entirely out of recycled bottles.

Afiq, 15, and his brother Afif who is 16, started collecting the bottles from July 27 and to ensure the bottles are of the correct size, only Spritzer, Cactus or Seamaster brands are used.

Six hundred and seventy bottles have been collected so far and the brothers work on the sculpture after school. They work until late at night to ensure there are no delays as they intend to enter the work for a TikTok video contest.

Afiq’s initial plan was to build just the KLCC sculpture before adding the state and national flags in conjunction with the upcoming Merdeka Day.

Videos of their work in progress have gone viral on TikTok even though judging only takes place after August 31.

Their father Mohd Zailani Juni, 40, also helped the boys out with collecting bottles. After the videos went viral on TikTok, he received an invite from the Selangor Information Department to submit their entry to Anugerah Semarak Gemilang 2023.

So it looks like the brothers’ KLCC sculpture is already a winner, no matter what. — Malay Mail