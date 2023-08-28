Tiong: Community plays key role in helping addicts escape drug menace

SIBU (Aug 28): Everyone in society plays a part in helping drug addicts escape from the situation that continues to drag them down.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, in stating this, also said drug addicts should be given the opportunity to change and start anew.

“We should not marginalise this group; if we don’t extend help, they would drift further away.

“Our willingness to accept them back into society can be the main determining factor of whether they would change completely and stay away from such filth, or become repeat addicts,” said the Bintulu MP in his speech for the opening of a ‘One Stop Committee (OSC) Programme’ at SJKC Thai Kwang here yesterday.

His speech was read out by Tiong’s aide Steven Kong.

Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, acknowledged the drug problem as ‘not a new thing’ and thus, he called upon all government and voluntary bodies involved in drug abuse prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation to continue improving their programmes.

Later, Kong represented the federal minister in announcing an allocation of RM10,000 for Victory Home Sibu.

Also present yesterday were Deputy Sibu District Officer Cynthia Ong Hshiang Ping, and Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association deputy chairman and Pemanca Dato Jason Tai.