Two Sabah-made films for KKIFF

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 28): Two Sabah-made films are among 21 films selected for the 14th Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival (KKIFF).

The festival starts on September 23 with an Opening Night movie from New Zealand called WHINA – about a strong Maori woman who led her people to parliament to talk about indigenous land rights.

It is based on the true story of Dame Whina Cooper.

The other movies are from all over South-East Asia, Germany and France.

The two Sabah-made films are a short called TAKEN and a feature film called MARIA that was directed by Ryot Ujin and stars Jovenea Jim, Amin Wali, Ixora Roselle and Jonny Damianus.

MARIA is the Closing Night choice for September 30 and a great opportunity to meet the cast and crew, as well as ask them questions about the making of the film.

Pick up festival guides from coffee shops around Kota Kinabalu and go to KKIFF website to book seats and tickets from September 1.

The movies will be shown at City Cineplex (City Mall), starting at 8.00pm from September 23 to 30.

There will also be three talks about movie making on September 24. These are free and open to everyone.

The talks will be accompanied by shorts and will be led by Till Passow from Germany, Aw See Wee and Edwin Raj from West Malaysia.

These talks and screenings will take place at Ibis Styles in Inanam, starting at 9.30am, and are part of the Sabah Film Lab.

The KKIFF 2023 ends with Awards Night on October 1 at Hilton Hotel.

This event is free and open to everyone and includes screening the three winning films from the Go10 Filmmakers’ Competition, as well as being the premiere for the short films made during the Sabah Film Lab.

For more information, go to www.kkiff.com or our facebook page.

The KKIFF 2024 is grateful for sponsorship from the Chief Minister of Sabah, the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment.