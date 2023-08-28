UPM Bintulu hosts visitors from polytechnic college in China

BINTULU (Aug 28): Thirty students and two teachers from Zhejiang Industry Polytechnic College in ShaoXing, China recently took part in the International Visiting School 2023 programme, facilitated by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus.

The eight-day visit was managed by the Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science.

In a statement, UPM Bintulu said the programme involving the group from China served as a platform to give the campus here international exposure.

It said the programme also meant to enhance Sarawak government’s effort to foster friendly relations with China.

Running from Aug 16 to 23, the programme combined lectures and knowledge-sharing sessions meant to introduce the Chinese delegation to Malaysian culture, education, and society.

Among the activities held was a course on Malay language, taught in Chinese, by a Chinese-speaking lecturer.

“The goal is to help participants master the basics in the Malay language, namely those used in daily social interactions,” said UPM Bintulu.

This was followed by a special session on Malaysian heritage, arts and culture.

“It (the session) also covered topics related to international aspirations and global-thinking skills to bolster them (participants) with superior personalities based on psychological strength and robust cross-cultural empathy, as well as cross-border interpersonal skills to meet current global demands.”

Participants were also made aware of Malaysia’s economic development process, from the crises faced to resolution methods adapted by the country.

“This knowledge is of great value for students to remain competitive in the global economy, especially in terms of crisis preparedness and financial management,” she added.

A briefing on Malaysian education system also took place, explaining how it embraced education from preschool to higher education as the basis for producing creative, innovative, and highly skilled human capital.

UPM Bintulu added that the programmes offered in the campus here were also highlighted during the programme, to provide participants with an overview of the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered here.

“The participants also had an opportunity to visit Niah cave, several longhouses and other places in Bintulu to help them appreciate the history of Malaysian architecture and the culture.

“Throughout the programme, participants met with fellow students, socialised with members of the campus community, and participated in friendship- building activities,” it said.