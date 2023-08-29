7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bali Sea

BEIJING (Aug 29): A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the Bali Sea region of Indonesia at 3.55am today, reported Xinhua.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 6.80 degrees south latitude and 116.60 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 520km, Bernama-Xinhua reported.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) Earthquake Hazards Programme stated that the location of the earthquake was 117km from Sumenep Regency in East Java.

It also reported that Indonesia experienced three other earthquakes this morning.

At 1.59am, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake was detected 41km from the Kepulauan Talaud Regency in North Sulawesi, while at 4.06am another earthquake of the same magnitude was detected 124km from Sumenep Regency in East Java.

Minutes later at 4.0am, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake was detected 136km from Bima Regency in West Nusa Tenggara.