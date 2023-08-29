Abd Karim: Sarawak all supportive of Sabah’s plan of having own airlines

KUCHING: Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has welcomed Sabah’s proposal to set up its own airlines.

In expressing the support, he believed that such proposal would also be targeting the Sarawakian market and thus, would lead to competition among the airlines to reduce the airfares.

“If they (Sabah) are happy to have their own airline, I am happy for them also.

“The more, the merrier,” said the minister during a press conference held after the launch of Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) Management and Online Application System at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Abdul Karim, also the state’s Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, also spoke about Sarawak’s own airlines not focusing on profitability; instead, it would strive to fix a ceiling price for flight tickets during the festive seasons for the benefits of Sarawakians.

“The main reason Sarawak wants to have its own airlines is because we have seen during the Hari Raya Aifilfitri, Gawai Dayak and Chinese New Year celebrations, that no matter how much we have appealed to the airlines operators, they would still maintain the argument of economic of scale and higher demands leading to higher prices.

“So for Sarawak, we want to open our own airlines and we will set the ceiling price, which others would have to follow since we’re not looking at profitability,” said Abdul Karim.

It was reported this week that Sabah’s own airlines might become operational next year, with at least three leased aircraft.

In responding to suggestions raised by netizens on the possibility of Sarawak establishing an airline operation together with Sabah, Abdul Karim said they would look into it if such proposal had indeed been made.