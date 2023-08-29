Abdul Karim appointed president of Samarahan Scout Council

KUCHING (Aug 29): Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is now the president of Samarahan Scout Council.

In a statement issued by the council, the certificate of appointment was signed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, also the Chief Scout of Sarawak.

The membership card was presented to Abdul Karim by Sarawak Scout Council deputy president Dato’ Mohamad Safri Abdillah during a simple ceremony held at the ministry’s office there yesterday.

On behalf of the council, Safri expressed appreciation to Abdul Karim for accepting the appointment.

“The Scouts are in dire need of people who are willing to spend their time to further this movement in developing good citizens among the youths,” said Safri.

Also present to receive the appointment certificates and membership cards were Rais Ahmat, who was appointed the chairman, Hasanah Bujang (secretary) and Mohamad Putit Kijo (treasurer).

In his remarks, Abdul Karim – also the state’s Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development – expressed thanks to Abang Johari for having confidence in him to help lead the Samarahan Scout Council.

After the briefing on the scout programmes for 2023 and 2024, Abdul Karim later announced a grant of RM50,000 for 2023 and RM50,000 for 2024 to the Samarahan Scout Council.

The minister also called upon all Scouts to go all out in combating social ills that were adversely affecting the youths, especially drug abuse.