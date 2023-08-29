Auxiliary cop found dead with gunshot wound at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): Police here are investigating the death an auxiliary policeman, who was with a single gunshot wound on his temple at a Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) rest area today.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Azmi Abd Rahim said the 42-year-old victim was found around 9.30am.

A medical team from Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 arrived around 10am and pronounced him dead.

Personnel from the state police contingent and Kota Kinabalu District police were at the scene to investigatigate.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.

