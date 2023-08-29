‘Bejalai Storyteller’ programme hosts kids from 4 preschools in Bintulu

MIRI (Aug 29): Children from four kindergartens in Bintulu took part in the ‘Bejalai Storyteller’ programme held in Bintulu recently.

Organised Pustaka Miri in collaboration with Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), the programme featured South Korean famous storyteller Seung Ah Kim, who visited Methodist Kindergarten, Tadika Peryatim Bintulu, Sedidik Martabat Kindergarten Bintulu and Pimpin Kindergarten Bintulu.

The primary objective of the programme was to expose children to the creativity of storytelling, spark in them the interest in reading, build their self-confidence, and enhance their public speaking skills.

Additionally, an arts and crafts session were also held during the two-day sessions.

“The programme also aimed to introduce tools that could be used in storytelling sessions and promote library membership registration among the children.

“It is hoped that through this programme, children would understand the importance of continuous exploration, learning, and sharing their experiences with others,” said Pustaka Miri in a statement.

For more information about Pustaka Miri’s activities, call 085-422 525 or visit Pustaka Negeri Sarawak’s social media channels.