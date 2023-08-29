BPA first agency under Transport Ministry to produce records disposal schedule

BINTULU (Aug 29): Bintulu Port Authority (BPA) is the first agency under the Transport Ministry to have successfully produced a file classification and records disposal schedule that meets the standards of the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) and subsequently, implemented the Digital Document Management System 2.0.

The signing ceremony to mark the records disposal schedule was held involving BPA and ANM at Menara Kidurong Auditorium in Tanjung Kidurong here recently.

The port authority was represented by its general manager Mizool Amir Mat Drus, while ANM was represented by its deputy director-general Zaidin Mohd Noor.

The ceremony was witnessed by Ministry of Transport deputy secretary general (policy) Datuk Normah Osman and ANM director of public records management division Gowri P.S Thangaya.

“The functional records disposal schedule is a manifestation of BPA’s commitment and achievement towards streamlining and improving records disposal activities in this department,” said BPA in a statement.

It said the schedule would be able to help records disposal activities, which met the set storage period to be carried out immediately, and would also ensure that records of national and historical value could be transferred to the ANM for preservation purposes.

“This success also symbolises the existence of close cooperation between BPA and the ANM to ensure systematic and quality records management at BPA, besides complying with the requirements of Section 27 of the National Archives Act 2003 (Act 629),” it added.

At the event, a ceremony for exchange of documents for the Bintulu Port’s interim operation agreement between BPA and Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd also took place, as well as a cooperation agreement signing ceremony between BPA and MISC Berhad.