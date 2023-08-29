Cooperate to ensure smooth traffic flow at events graced by Agong, people told

KUCHING (Aug 29): Those wishing to attend any event graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah must do their best in not contributing to traffic congestion at any of the venues.

In making this call, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said it is crucial for these venues to have smooth traffic flow during His Majesty’s visit to Sarawak.

“We know Sarawakians will be excited to attend such events, which we have planned in connection with His Majesty’s visit to Sarawak, but please make sure that your vehicles are parked properly and cooperate to ensure smooth traffic flow at the venues,” he said yesterday during a press conference to announce the visit of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to Sarawak.

Nonetheless, Abdul Karim also assured all that the state government, as well as the organisers of the events would have the relevant authorities such as the police on standby to monitor each located to be visited by the King.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will visit Sarawak next month to see the progress of the Pan Borneo Highway development and also to meet the people in Sarawak.

Their Majesties’ entourage will also include the royal children and officials from Istana Negara.

“Their Majesties will enjoy a variety of Sarawak’s unique local delicacies and, most importantly, they will meet the people of Sarawak.

“At each location, the Sarawak government has prepared various interesting programmes, among them are activities with the people, handicraft exhibitions and demonstrations, cultural activities, and also cooking activities,” said Abdul Karim.

Their Majesties will be in Sarawak for six days, and will be travelling from Lawas to Telok Melano under the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’.

The royal entourage will arrive in Sarawak this Sept 7 from Sabah by road, at the entrance of the Merapok Immigration Complex in Lawas before proceeding to spend time in Brunei on the same day.

On Sept 9, the royal convoy is expected to arrive in Miri from Brunei before continuing the Borneo Tour in Sarawak, set to conclude in Telok Melano Kilometre Zero on Sept 13.

Among the stop-over sites are Tebingan Lawas, Miri Handicraft Centre, Coco Cabana Miri, Kampung Pangkalan Lutong, Bungai Beach in Bekenu, Kampung Penan Muslim Batu 10, Rumah Panjang Raymond Plen, Sungai Gelam, Sebauh, Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple in Sibu, Kampung Bandung Sibu, Sibu Central Market, Sri Aman Division Mosque, and Fort Alice Sri Aman.