Courier truck rearends other truck in Sarikei, attendant killed

SARIKEI (Aug 29): An attendant was killed when the courier truck he was travelling in crashed into the back of another truck at KM30, Bukit Brayang here today.

The victim was identified as Muhd Ekxmal Hassim Abdul Rahman, 30.

Eight firefighters from Sarikei fire station went to the scene after being informed of the accident at 5.49am.

Operations commander Mijan Pamin said when they arrived at the scene, they found that a courier truck coming from Kuching had rammed into the rear of another truck going in the same direction.

He said the 41-year-old courier driver sustained head injuries, while his attendant was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The deceased, who was pinned to his seat, had to be extricated from the wreckage.

The body was handed over to medical personnel for further action.

The driver and co-driver of the other truck did not suffer physical injuries in the accident.

Bomba completed its operation at 6.35am.