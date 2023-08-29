Dr Sim saddened by death of 6-year-old boy in RPR Batu Kawa fire

KUCHING (Aug 29): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today expressed deep sadness over the death of a six-year-old boy in the Aug 28 fire at RPR Batu Kawa.

In a statement issued by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) media unit, the Batu Kawa assemblyman promised to work with relevant departments to help owners rebuild their homes as soon as possible.

Five houses were affected in the Monday afternoon fire. The body of the boy was found in one of the houses razed by the fire, and it is believed he had been trapped on the second floor of the house.

According to the statement, Dr Sim had handed over cash aid to the families affected by the fire and made various arrangements after the incident.

“During the fire, Dr Sim was in the midst of chairing an important department meeting but immediately rushed to the scene after being informed of the fire and he was briefed by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel at the site.

“Before that, Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai and staff from the SUPP Batu Kawa Service Centre rushed to the scene when the incident occurred to assist in various works arrangements, including coordinating with local community leaders to settle down the victims,” it said.

The affected victims have been arranged to stay at a nearby hall and service centre, the Welfare Department and Red Crescent Society to work together to arrange other needs.

Dr Sim, who is SUPP president, also called on authorities to identify the cause of the incident as soon as possible so they can plan ahead and avoid a repeat of such an incident.

He also believed it is important for the public to raise awareness of fire prevention, including regular inspection of power lines and how to escape in the event of a fire.