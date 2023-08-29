Fahmi to launch 5G Rahmah package, civil servants postpaid incentive today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 29): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil will launch the 5G Rahmah Package and the Rahmah Civil Servants Postpaid Incentive today.

He is expected to provide details on the package and incentive that were announced last Aug 7 as one of the Unity Government’s initiatives to bridge the digital divide and ensure quality Internet is available to everyone at affordable prices.

Previously, Fahmi in a statement said that the 5G Rahmah Package with a 24-month subscription contract, is open to all Malaysians and will be offered from Aug 31.

The 5G Rahmah package is a 5G device bundle data plan priced at RM60 a month, with the choice of either a Samsung A14 5G or Honor 90 Lite 5G at prices as low as RM240.

The first 100,000 subscribers from the B40 group will be get to enjoy the package with the smart phone priced as low as RM120.

Meanwhile, the Rahmah Civil Servant Postpaid Incentive, introduced as a token of appreciation, will allow the group to enjoy a monthly rebate of RM10 for their respective postpaid mobile package which means a savings of RM120 annually. — Bernama