Free shuttle bus services for stress-free rides to enjoy National Day celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 29): As a proud Malaysian, Nur Alissa Azini is looking forward to a stress free and exciting National Day parade in Putrajaya this Thursday.

With over 100,000 people expected to attend the anticipated annual event, avoiding traffic congestion would be key for the 20-year-old Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student in starting the day.

Therefore, she welcomes free shuttle bus service on Independence Day that will be available from 4am to 2pm, in line with the operating time of the MRT Putrajaya Line train service which will also start at 4am on that day.

“Knowing the event is taking place in Putrajaya, it would take at least 30-40 minutes to reach there from Raja Uda MRT to Putrajaya Sentral MRT. So, opening from 4am is good,” said Nur Alissa who lives in Kampung Baru here.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is providing 50 Nadiputra shuttle buses to provide free service from two locations, namely the Putrajaya Sentral Terminal (TPS), in Precinct 7 and Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), in Precinct 5, to the venue.

The frequency is every 10 minutes during peak hours which is 4am to 8.30am, and 10.30am to 2pm, and every 20 minutes during normal hours.

Nur Alissa also hoped that there would be no hiccups when travelling using the MRT service so that she can reach the destination according to the planned time, and hoped people who use public transport will queue up to ensure there is no congestion.

Student Suzaily Mohd Yusoff, 20, said the free shuttle bus service will not only ease traffic movement but will also help ease the cost for those who wished to join in the celebrations for Independence Day in Putrajaya.

“The frequency of 10 minutes is very reasonable because those who use the service need not wait for long or end up waiting in long queues. Visitors can also estimate their time of arrival at the destination,” said Suzaily.

The student added that apart from showing their patrioticism to be a part of the celebrations, those using the bus and train services must also ensure cleanliness as well as give priority to people with special needs, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

More than 16,000 participants from 65 contingents from various agencies will participate in the 2023 Independence Day Celebration parade.

During the parade, spectators will be entertained with various display such as parachuting by Royal Malaysia Police VAT69 commandos, airshow, vintage cars and a parade by children’s favourite popular animation characters. — Bernama