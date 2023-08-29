Hundreds of devotees participate in Hungry Ghost Festival offering ceremony in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 29): Hundreds of devotees took part in an offering ceremony marking the Hungry Ghost Festival tonight at the Tua Pek Kong Temple here.

Devotees gathered with the temple’s committee at 7pm to make offerings to wandering souls, as the Gate of Hell is said to open during the seventh month of the lunar calendar.

Temple committee laid out food and drink offerings on the ground outside the temple’s main entrance.

According to a spokesperson, 400 sets of food were offered and then distributed to devotees after the ceremony. Previously, devotees would rush in to grab the food that had been offered.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the temple committee decided to stop such activities and instead distribute food packets.

The spokesperson added that this year, the committee placed a zinc platform under the hell money to prevent damage to the road.

“We also received a permit from the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to hold this event,” she said.

The Hungry Ghost Festival has been observed here since early settlers arrived over 150 years ago.

This year, the festival falls on Aug 30.

It is a traditional practice dating back to the Han Dynasty in 206-220 BC and is an extensive interaction of faith among those who practise Confucianism, Taoism and Buddhism.