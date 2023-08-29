Joint op finds 9 homeless persons with mental health issues

KUCHING: A joint operation by Sarawak Homeless Management Committee (JPGS) to observe the homeless in Kuching on Sunday night had discovered nine individuals having mental health issues.

According to the operation report, they were among 15 individuals, all men, found sleeping on streets around the city.

“Nine of them have mental health issues, two individuals are found to be involved in drugs and substance abuse, and one person had family problems.

“Two homeless folks preferred to sleep outside rather than at transit centres to keep their freedom. Another person’s reason was finding job” the report said.

Meanwhile, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Sarawak Dato Seri Fatimah Abdullah said the operation was a preliminary review to gain insights and identify homeless hotspots in Kuching Division.

“The Integrated Homeless Observation Operation, led by the Welfare Department Sarawak, is the first integrated observation operation held for Year 2023 in Kuching.

“We set our key performance indicators (KPI) to have at least one integrated operation to rescue the homeless in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri for the year 2023.

“I would like to record my infinite appreciation and gratitude to all members for their input, contribution and support throughout 2022 and 2023 to implement a social intervention programme involving the homeless community in Sarawak,’ she said during the briefing at Majma Mall Ramlee here, conducted prior to the Sunday night operation – covering Kuching Waterfront and Jalan Padungan, India Street Pedestrian Malll and Saujana building, Taman Jubli and Bandar Baru Samariang, and areas in front of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) office here and Jalan Satok.