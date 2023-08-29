Lukanisman: No critical whooping cough cases in Sarawak, only 11 recorded this year

KUCHING (Aug 29): Only 11 cases of whooping cough or ‘batuk kokol’ (pertussis) have been recorded in Sarawak as of this month, said Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The figure is 3.2 per cent of the total 343 whooping cough cases recorded throughout the country this year.

“In Sarawak, so far we have not received any critical cases,” Lukanisman, who is Deputy Health Minister, told reporters after officiating at a Ministry of Health (MoH) event here today.

Also present were deputy director general of Health (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rosli and Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

Four of the cases in the state were recorded in Kapit, three in Miri, two in Bintulu, while there was one case each in Kuching and Sibu.

All the cases were classified as light and stable.

Despite the low cases of whooping cough in Sarawak, Lukanisman urged pregnant mothers to sign up for the tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine, which will be provided by MoH to lower pertussis infection risks.

He stressed that the vaccination is important and called for greater awareness through the media.

“We have to admit there are still anti-vaccine groups among us. There are also some parents unaware on what to, which is why we need to raise the awareness level.

“This is because the big chunk of 343 cases reported in Malaysia involved infants under five months old,” he pointed out.

According to an MoH statement issued yesterday (Aug 28), there were 24 fatalities from the 343 pertussis cases recorded nationwide this year.

A total of 173 (50.4 per cent) cases were infants under five months old, while 19 of the 24 deaths occurred within this vulnerable age group.

MoH said the Tdap vaccination programme for expectant mothers will grant vital immunity to infants from conception until birth, effectively delivering the necessary three primary pertussis vaccine doses by the age of five months through maternal antibodies transfer.

The programme, with an annual RM25 million budget, aims to cover 500,000 pregnant women each year.

The initiative is set to begin in 2024, depending on vaccine’s availability at MoH health facilities across the country.

All pregnant women, including non-citizens, will be provided with a single dose of the Tdap vaccine for free during their second or third trimester (between 13 and 36 weeks) at MoH primary health facilities nationwide.

Pertussis is said to cause serious illness in people of all ages but is most dangerous for babies, with vaccination providing the best protection.

Recently, social media posts had urged the public not to go to or meet with people in Pekan and Rompin in Pahang following reports of a pertussis outbreak.

The authorities have since dismissed the posts, stressing the situation is under control.