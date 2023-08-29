Miri team to represent Sarawak at 18th Kuantan Slow Pitch Carnival

MIRI (Aug 29): Sarawak will be represented at the 18th Kuantan Slow Pitch Carnival 2023 in Pahang by Miri’s Sarawak Open Team – Critter Softball Club.

The carnival, taking place from Aug 31 to Sept 3, will see 26 teams competing at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport Field.

Besides Malaysia, there will also be teams from Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia.

“We are proud to say that we are the only team from Sarawak and Borneo, and with this experience, it is hoped to provide a good experience for softball youth development for the team,” the team said in a statement.

“We feel strongly that having them learn and explore more tournament skills and knowledge of softball can help extensively in improving their games.”

The team recently received the state flag from Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, who also shared some words of encouragement with the team.